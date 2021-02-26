Taste and Sounds of Soul goes virtual

The annual Taste and Sounds of Soul festival organized by Las Vegas Black Image Magazine is going virtual this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic is not stopping organizers of Taste and Sounds of Soul from continuing the tradition and honoring those making a difference in the Las Vegas Valley.

The annual event organized by Las Vegas Black Image Magazine is going virtual this year.

Taste and Sounds of Soul draws thousands of food and music fans every year.

To learn more about how Las Vegas Black Image Magazine is honoring productive, positive icons here in Las Vegas that are making it happen for diversity, inclusion and equity, log onto lasvegasblackimage.com.

