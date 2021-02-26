45°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local

Taste and Sounds of Soul goes virtual

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 26, 2021 - 8:10 am
 

The COVID-19 pandemic is not stopping organizers of Taste and Sounds of Soul from continuing the tradition and honoring those making a difference in the Las Vegas Valley.

The annual event organized by Las Vegas Black Image Magazine is going virtual this year.

Taste and Sounds of Soul draws thousands of food and music fans every year.

To learn more about how Las Vegas Black Image Magazine is honoring productive, positive icons here in Las Vegas that are making it happen for diversity, inclusion and equity, log onto lasvegasblackimage.com.

Contact Renee Summerour at rsummerour@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SummerourTV on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
McCarran Airport name change backed by air traffic controllers
McCarran Airport name change backed by air traffic controllers
2
Las Vegas pools getting back in business for party season
Las Vegas pools getting back in business for party season
3
LETTER: A bleak future under Joe Biden
LETTER: A bleak future under Joe Biden
4
Investigation into Henderson city clerk’s office leads to resignations
Investigation into Henderson city clerk’s office leads to resignations
5
Neighbor beats woman to death in ‘unprovoked’ attack, police say
Neighbor beats woman to death in ‘unprovoked’ attack, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.