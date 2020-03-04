Teen critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was critically injured after being struck by an SUV Tuesday evening.

Las Vegas police are investigating after a teen was injured after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday, March 3, 2020, near East Sahara and Burnham avenues. (Alexis Egeland / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating after an SUV struck a 15-year-old boy, critically injuring him Tuesday afternoon.

The LVMPD is investigating a critical injury collision involving a juvenile pedestrian and a vehicle near East Sahara and Burnham. Sahara will be closed until the conclusion of the investigation. pic.twitter.com/8OuWdxmYoU — LVMPD (@LVMPD) March 4, 2020

The crash occurred at about 2:55 p.m. on East Sahara Avenue, east of Burnham Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Evidence at the scene indicates a red 2013 Jeep Wrangler was heading west on East Sahara Avenue in the right of three westbound travel lanes approaching Burnham Avenue. The Las Vegas teen, who was not in a marked crosswalk, was crossing East Sahara from south to north and ran into the path of the approaching Jeep.

The front of the Jeep collided with the pedestrian, knocking him down, the release said. The teen was taken to Sunrise Hospital Medical Center, where he is in critical condition, police said.

The driver remained on the scene and did not display signs of impairment.

The collision remains under investigation by the department’s collision investigation section.

The westbound lanes of Sahara Avenue are closed, between Burnham and Eastern avenues, while police investigate.

