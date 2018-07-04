Teen dies while swimming in Lake Mohave

A teenager died after an incident Tuesday evening when bystanders saw him having difficulty swimming in Lake Mohave in the Lake Mead National Recreational Area.

Lake Mohave is pictured in this Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo.

The Lake Mead Interagency Communication Center received a report of a possible drowning at Cabinsite Cove on Lake Mohave shortly after 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. People in the area brought the teenager to shore and performed CPR until National Park Service rangers and the Bullhead City Fire Department arrived, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

The victim was transported to a Las Vegas hospital. He was not wearing a life jacket.

People in the area reported that the teenager was swimming to a buoy, and they saw him go under water when he was swimming back.

The Tuesday evening incident is under investigation. The Clark County Medical Examiner will identify the victim and determine cause of death.

