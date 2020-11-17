Teen killed, 3 injured in I-15 rollover near Sloan

An 18-year-old passenger was ejected and killed, and three others suffered injuries when their vehicle overturned near Sloan early Tuesday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A teenager was thrown from a car and killed, and three others suffered injuries during a rollover crash early Tuesday near Sloan.

The 12:27 a.m. rollover occurred in the northbound lane of Interstate 15 because of a tire separation, according to trooper Jason Buratczuk of the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The 2003 Volkswagen Passat was in the left travel lane and veered into the shoulder before the driver over-corrected and then crossed I-15 into the desert on the right side. The Passat overturned, ejecting a rear seat passenger who died at the scene.

Three juvenile passengers were taken to University Medical Center with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, Buratczuk said.

The Highway Patrol on Wednesday identified the person killed as 18-year-old Kobe Bailey. His death marked the 61st traffic-related fatality investigated by the Highway Patrol’s southern command this year.

