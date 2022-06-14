Teen who died in hiking accident has been identified

The 16-year-old died from physical injuries and complications from type 1 diabetes, the coroner’s office said.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

A teenager who died in a west valley hiking accident was Quinn Fike, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The 16-year-old suffered from physical injuries and complications from type 1 diabetes, the coroner’s office said.

Las Vegas police said the accident occurred Wednesday in an undeveloped area near the 215 Beltway and Lake Mead Boulevard.

Police helped search for Fike after she did not return home when she was expected, officer Aden Ocampo Gomez said.

As of Monday evening, a GoFundMe campaign organized to cover Fike’s burial and past medical bills had raised roughly $50,000 of its $65,000 goal.

Quinn’s mother, Tonia Fike, wrote on the website that her daughter had just completed her junior year at Las Vegas Academy, where she danced and was enrolled in college preparation classes.

The teenager loved hiking, mountain climbing and camping, as well as other outdoor activities like playing tennis, the mother said.

Quinn Fike had recently returned from a two-week rafting trip down the Colorado River, according to her mother.

The teenager was diagnosed with diabetes earlier this year, and was exploring pursuing a medical career, Tonia Fike wrote. She was planning to attend a summer study program this summer at the University of California, Berkeley’s medical school.

“Quinn was the light of our lives — intelligent, creative, beautiful and dedicated to making an everlasting impact in this world,” Tonia Fike wrote. “She will be greatly missed.”

Tonia Fike could not be reached for comment.

