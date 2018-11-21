Local

Thanksgiving Day in Las Vegas ripe for fires, carbon monoxide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 20, 2018 - 8:49 pm
 

Thanksgiving is a busy day for the Las Vegas Fire Department, and not just because of blazes.

With fires from ovens, stove tops and turkey fryers, Thanksgiving Day results in the most calls for carbon monoxide, Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said. Carbon monoxide, known as the “silent killer,” is a colorless, odorless gas created by burning fuel and open flames. In high doses it is deadly.

“On Thanksgiving Day it’s the stove because all four burners are going and the oven is going, and many houses don’t have a vent in the kitchen that allows that buildup of carbon monoxide to go out,” Szymanski said. “It builds up in the kitchen because people are cooking for five or six hours straight.”

Opening windows and doors every hour to allow in fresh air can help reduce buildup, he said.

More people have installed carbon monoxide alarms in recent years, Szymanski said, leading to more calls in response to the gas. The Fire Department did not need to take anyone to the hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning last Thanksgiving, Szymanski said.

Alarms should be placed in each level of a home, with one in the kitchen and one near sleeping areas, he said.

Carbon monoxide also can build up when people use charcoal grills indoors, a common but dangerous practice used to keep houses warm, Szymanski said. Log and gas-burning fireplaces, if used improperly, can also cause gas buildup.

While hospitalizations caused by the gas have decreased in his department in recent years, Szymanski remembers deadly cases in Las Vegas. He recalled conducting a welfare check on a family, only to find the entire household dead from carbon monoxide poisoning. Wind had blown the gas from a generator into the house through a crack in the garage door.

“There’s no signs or symptoms of carbon monoxide gas,” Szymanski said. “So it overcomes people and they can pass out without warning, and it eventually makes your breathing stop.”

Generators should be placed outside, away from windows, doors and vent openings. Before venturing into the cold, warm cars outside of the garage to avoid the gas. Chimneys can also create carbon monoxide inside if the damper is closed when using the fireplace.

When people are exposed to the gas in low doses, they can experience flulike symptoms, he said.

Fire safety

In the United States, fires caused by cooking are three times more likely to happen on Thanksgiving than any other day of the year, Szymanski said.

The Fire Department has not responded to any significant cooking-related fires on Thanksgiving since 2016, Szymanski said. Last year, the department responded to just a few burnt turkeys in the oven, he said.

“I think everybody was on guard,” Szymanski said. “We’re hoping this is another year where there’s no fires.”

Grease fires on the stovetop should be put out by turning off the burner and placing a cookie sheet or lid on the pan, which cuts of the oxygen supply, he said. Dousing the fire with water can be disastrous, making the flame grow and engulf cabinets and cause serious burns.

Oven fires can be smothered by turning off the heat and keeping the door closed.

If using a turkey fryer, keep the device outside and at least 10 feet from buildings and away from wooden decks or garages. Frozen turkeys should be completely thawed and dry to avoid reacting with the oil, which shouldn’t overfill the fryer, Szymanski said.

If you’re not sure you can put out the fire on your own, call the Fire Department from outside your home.

The department also advised cooks to closely watch food. Don’t leave the room or house when the stove or oven is in use, and don’t cook drowsy to avoid falling asleep and leaving the stove unattended.

As the valley gets colder over the holidays, the Fire Department also urged people to be careful with space heaters, which should be placed at least 3 feet from anything flammable, including people. Heaters should be placed on solid, flat surfaces and should have an auto shut-off function in case it tips over.

People should plug the heaters directly into a wall outlet instead of an extension cord. When you go to bed or leave the room, always turn the space heater off.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Political refugees and immigrants learn about Thanksgiving in Las Vegas
Political refugees and immigrants learn about Thanksgiving traditions at Catholic Charities. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Lights FC coach Eric Wynalda lost his home in California wildfire
Eric Wynalda, coach of the Las Vegas Lights FC soccer team, talks about losing his home in the deadly California wildfires during an interview in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Nov. 17, 2018. (Ron Kantowski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Women face issues from Essure birth control implants
DeVonna "Kat" Normand said she had complications from the Essure birth control implants. Normand uses her Sin City Heat show at 22.3 TakeOver Vegas Radio internet radio station in Las Vegas as a platform to raise awareness about Essure and connect with other women who have used the device. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Truancy and Clark County schools
Tony Stark, one of 23 attendance officers with the Clark County School District, have a tall order tracking down students who aren't in school.
North Las Vegas Water Meters
Randy DeVaul shows off the new water meters that the city is installing.
Project 150 Thanksgiving 2018
About 100 volunteers for Project 150 box Thanksgiving meals for high school students and their families in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 14.
Three Square’s Maurice Johnson Talks About Food Waste
Three Square’s director of operations Maurice Johnson talks about food waste.
Parade preparation nears completion
Downtown Summerlin prepares for its annual holiday parade.
Clark County Wetlands promotes 2019 Wetland Walker Program
This year the park will be celebrating the Northern Flicker. The program is designed to teach about that bird, and encourage people to visit the Wetlands and walk the same distance the bird migrates each year.
Poet’s Walk Henderson introduces storytelling
Residents enjoy a storytelling activity.
Downtown Summerlin hosts its annual Festival of Arts
People crowd to Downtown Summerlin for the 23rd annual Summerlin Festival of Arts in Las Vegas, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County educators debate alternative grading systems
Spring Valley High School principal Tam Larnerd, Spring Valley High School IB coordinator Tony Gebbia and retired high school teacher Joyce O'Day discuss alternative grading systems. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Grandparents on the fire that killed three family members
Charles and Doris Smith talk about the night an apartment fire took the lives of three of their family members. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
New York artist Bobby Jacobs donated a sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden
Bobby Jacobs, an artist from upstate New York, has spent much of the past year creating a sculpture of two separate angel wings. He donated the sculpture to the Las Vegas Healing Garden. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Weather will cool slightly through the end of the week
The weather will cool slightly through the end of the week., but highs are still expected to be slightly above normal for this year. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Mayor announces new public-private partnership
Mayor Carolyn Goodman announced the creation of the Mayor’s Fund for Las Vegas LIFE, a public-private partnership that will allocate money to the city’s neediest.
Fremont9 opens downtown
Fremont9 apartment complex has opened in downtown Las Vegas. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Fall fairytale gets cozy at Bellagio Conservatory
Bellagio Conservatory introduces its fall-themed garden titled "Falling Asleep." (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
What the house that Ted Binion died in looks like today
Casino heir Ted Binion died in this Las Vegas home in 1998. Current home owner Jane Popple spent over $600,000 to restore and modernize the home. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Rescue Mission employees terminated
Don James, a former employee for the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, talks about the day his team was terminated. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Cupcakes at Freed's Bakery
Freed's Bakery will have Raiders-themed cupcakes available in store and for order during football season. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s fans say goodbye to Cashman Field
Las Vegas 51s fans said goodbye to Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Monday September, 3, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
51s owner Don Logan's last weekend at Cashman Field
Don Logan, owner of the Las Vegas 51s, gives a tour of Cashman Field before the team's final weekend using the field. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
More in Local
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Local Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like