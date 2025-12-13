48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local

‘Nutcracker’ comes to life on stage in time for the holidays — PHOTOS

Robert Fulton lifts Paityn Lauzon as the Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for “The Nutcra ...
Robert Fulton lifts Paityn Lauzon as the Nevada Ballet Theatre rehearses for “The Nutcracker” on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025 at the Smith Center in Las Vegas. The show debuts Saturday and runs through December 28. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Leo Ameika, playing Herr Drosselmeier, holds up the nutcracker during the Nevada Ballet Theatre ...
Leo Ameika, playing Herr Drosselmeier, holds up the nutcracker during the Nevada Ballet Theatre’s dress rehearsal for “The Nutcracker” on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Uriel Gonzalez and Layla Naldoza dance together as The Nutcracker and Marie during the Nevada B ...
Uriel Gonzalez and Layla Naldoza dance together as The Nutcracker and Marie during the Nevada Ballet Theatre’s dress rehearsal for “The Nutcracker” on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Snowflakes dance together during the Nevada Ballet Theatre’s dress rehearsal for &#x ...
The Snowflakes dance together during the Nevada Ballet Theatre’s dress rehearsal for “The Nutcracker” on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Layla Naldoza, playing Marie, gazes down at the titular nutcracker toy during the Nevada Ballet ...
Layla Naldoza, playing Marie, gazes down at the titular nutcracker toy during the Nevada Ballet Theatre’s dress rehearsal for “The Nutcracker” on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Mouse scurries across the stage during the Nevada Ballet Theatre’s dress rehearsal for ...
A Mouse scurries across the stage during the Nevada Ballet Theatre’s dress rehearsal for “The Nutcracker” on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mirella Costa Neto and Sergio Alvarez dance as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Her Cavalier during the ...
Mirella Costa Neto and Sergio Alvarez dance as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Her Cavalier during the Nevada Ballet Theatre’s dress rehearsal for “The Nutcracker” on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Leo McGrath performs as a Toy Soldier during the Nevada Ballet Theatre’s dress rehearsal ...
Leo McGrath performs as a Toy Soldier during the Nevada Ballet Theatre’s dress rehearsal for “The Nutcracker” on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
One of the Snowflakes dances during the Nevada Ballet Theatre’s dress rehearsal for &#x2 ...
One of the Snowflakes dances during the Nevada Ballet Theatre’s dress rehearsal for “The Nutcracker” on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cameron Kesten dances as the Mouse King during the Nevada Ballet Theatre’s dress rehears ...
Cameron Kesten dances as the Mouse King during the Nevada Ballet Theatre’s dress rehearsal for “The Nutcracker” on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Toy Soldiers line up before a dance number during the Nevada Ballet Theatre’s dress reh ...
Toy Soldiers line up before a dance number during the Nevada Ballet Theatre’s dress rehearsal for “The Nutcracker” on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Flowers dance during the Nevada Ballet Theatre’s dress rehearsal for “The Nut ...
The Flowers dance during the Nevada Ballet Theatre’s dress rehearsal for “The Nutcracker” on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mirella Costa Neto exits the stage after performing as the Sugar Plum Fairy during the Nevada B ...
Mirella Costa Neto exits the stage after performing as the Sugar Plum Fairy during the Nevada Ballet Theatre’s dress rehearsal for “The Nutcracker” on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Children dance in the opening act during the Nevada Ballet Theatre’s dress rehearsal for ...
Children dance in the opening act during the Nevada Ballet Theatre’s dress rehearsal for “The Nutcracker” on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A prop clock sits on stage for the opening act during the Nevada Ballet Theatre’s dress ...
A prop clock sits on stage for the opening act during the Nevada Ballet Theatre’s dress rehearsal for “The Nutcracker” on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mackenna Pieper dances as Coffee during the Nevada Ballet Theatre’s dress rehearsal for ...
Mackenna Pieper dances as Coffee during the Nevada Ballet Theatre’s dress rehearsal for “The Nutcracker” on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Layers of blue set pieces decorate the stage during the Nevada Ballet Theatre’s dress re ...
Layers of blue set pieces decorate the stage during the Nevada Ballet Theatre’s dress rehearsal for “The Nutcracker” on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Candy Canes perform together during the Nevada Ballet Theatre’s dress rehearsal for &#x2 ...
Candy Canes perform together during the Nevada Ballet Theatre’s dress rehearsal for “The Nutcracker” on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zachary Brickson performs as Mother Ginger during the Nevada Ballet Theatre’s dress rehe ...
Zachary Brickson performs as Mother Ginger during the Nevada Ballet Theatre’s dress rehearsal for “The Nutcracker” on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Christina Ghiardi dances as the Dewdrop amid several Flowers during the Nevada Ballet Theatre&# ...
Christina Ghiardi dances as the Dewdrop amid several Flowers during the Nevada Ballet Theatre’s dress rehearsal for “The Nutcracker” on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Uriel Gonzalez and Layla Naldoza wave goodbye as The Nutcracker and Marie during the Nevada Bal ...
Uriel Gonzalez and Layla Naldoza wave goodbye as The Nutcracker and Marie during the Nevada Ballet Theatre’s dress rehearsal for “The Nutcracker” on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Leo McGrath dances as Tea during the Nevada Ballet Theatre’s dress rehearsal for &#x201c ...
Leo McGrath dances as Tea during the Nevada Ballet Theatre’s dress rehearsal for “The Nutcracker” on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Members of the cast practice their final bows during the Nevada Ballet Theatre’s dress r ...
Members of the cast practice their final bows during the Nevada Ballet Theatre’s dress rehearsal for “The Nutcracker” on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Police investigate a fatal motorcycle crash Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, on West Oakey Boulevard at ...
3rd fatal motorcycle crash in past 24 hours kills California man
Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
NLV crash near Cheyenne and Belmont leaves motorcyclist dead
Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
Motorcyclist dies after collision with truck on Boulder Highway
A TSA agent waits for passengers at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Thursday, Ma ...
Cuban national indicted in alleged assault at Las Vegas airport checkpoint
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2025 - 8:00 am
 
Updated December 13, 2025 - 8:11 am

The Nevada Ballet Theatre will debut its newest performance of “The Nutcracker” on Saturday.

The rendition features George Balanchine’s choreography and costume design inspired by the art deco style of the 1930s. Opening weekend will feature the Las Vegas Philharmonic.

The show runs through Dec. 28.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES