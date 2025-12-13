‘Nutcracker’ comes to life on stage in time for the holidays — PHOTOS
The rendition features George Balanchine’s choreography and costume design inspired by the art deco style of the 1930s. Opening weekend will feature the Las Vegas Philharmonic.
The Nevada Ballet Theatre will debut its newest performance of “The Nutcracker” on Saturday.
The show runs through Dec. 28.