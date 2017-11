Tourists visited the Route 91 Harvest memorial site at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on the Las Vegas Strip on Monday after 58 crosses erected in honor of the Oct. 1 shooting victims were removed and transported to the Clark County Museum on Sunday.

Stephan Klein of Germany, who came to run the Rock 'n' Roll Las Vegas Marathon, takes a picture of a white cross that was left at the Route 91 Harvest memorial site at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign Monday, Oct. 13, 2017.

Sophie Coutier takes a picture of a white cross that was left at the Route 91 Harvest memorial site at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on the Las Vegas Strip as her son Charles looks on, Monday, Oct. 13, 2017.

Robyn Ricca visits the Route 91 Harvest memorial site at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 13, 2017.

Sunnette Peay and her husband, Gregg, from Nashville, Tennessee, visit the Route 91 Harvest memorial site at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 13, 2017.

A white cross with the Vegas Strong slogan at the Route 91 Harvest memorial site at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign Monday, Oct. 13, 2017.

The crosses will be set up in the museum amphitheater and the banners, T-shirts, footballs, photos and other mementos attached to the crosses will be catalogued for the museum’s collection in a process that will takes weeks.