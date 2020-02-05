1 injured in fire inside Las Vegas Strip hotel room

A fire in a hotel room on the Las Vegas Strip injured one person late Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fire in a room at the Excalibur injured one person late Wednesday morning, officials said.

Clark County Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeff Buchanan said at 11:32 a.m. firefighters were called to the property at 3850 Las Vegas Blvd. South at Tropicana Avenue for a report of a fire. When firefighters arrived they were directed to the location of the fire on the sixth floor.

“Firefighters went to room 6152 where there was a sprinkler activation and found a mattress that was on fire,” Buchanan said in an email. “Crews quickly extinguished the fire.”

Buchanan said the Fire Department was working with hotel engineers to ventilate smoke from the floor. He said one person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation but it was not known if the person would need further medical treatment.

Las Vegas police were at the scene as the Fire Department worked to investigate a cause.

Buchanan said no evacuations were necessary.

