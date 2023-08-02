2 pedestrians hurt after hit by truck near Strip

It occurred around 6:30 p.m. at Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two elderly pedestrians were hospitalized after being struck by a pickup truck near the Strip on Tuesday night.

At around 6:30 p.m. two people were walking in a crosswalk at Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue when a pickup truck bumped into them.

Both were taken to a local hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Andrew Kelvington.

Southbound Las Vegas Boulevard was closed from Cincinnati Avenue to Sahara, and westbound Sahara had partial closures.

