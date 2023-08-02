84°F
The Strip

2 pedestrians hurt after hit by truck near Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2023 - 9:48 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two elderly pedestrians were hospitalized after being struck by a pickup truck near the Strip on Tuesday night.

At around 6:30 p.m. two people were walking in a crosswalk at Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue when a pickup truck bumped into them.

Both were taken to a local hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Andrew Kelvington.

Southbound Las Vegas Boulevard was closed from Cincinnati Avenue to Sahara, and westbound Sahara had partial closures.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

