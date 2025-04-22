2 people rescued from stuck Las Vegas Strip hotel elevator

Fire crews found the elevator with two people trapped inside several feet below the elevator’s normal landing location, according to a press release.

Caesars Palace hotel and casino seen on the Las Vegas Strip on August 6, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

Two people were rescued from an elevator in Caesars Palace that stalled in one of the casino resort’s hotel towers.

The elevator got stuck around 11 a.m. after a power outage on the property, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Fire crews found the elevator with two people trapped inside several feet below the elevator’s normal landing location, Assistant Fire Chief Brian O’Neal said in a news release.

The responders opened the elevator car doors, locked the elevator from moving further, and helped the two people escape using a ladder, O’Neal said.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

