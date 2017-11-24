60-year-old dies after being hit by car on Las Vegas Strip

A 60-year-old man died after being hit by two vehicles on Sahara Avenue and the Strip on Thursday night, Las Vegas police said.
The Metropolitan Police Department said that at 8:40 p.m., a pedestrian was crossing Sahara from north to south outside a marked crosswalk and against a red “no walk” signal. The pedestrian was first hit by a dark-colored pickup. He was run over a second time by a white hatchback-station wagon.
Neither vehicle remained at the scene.
The Clark County coroner will identify the person who died after family has been notified.
