The Strip

60-year-old dies after being hit by car on Las Vegas Strip

By Matthew Crowley Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2017 - 10:04 pm
 
Updated November 24, 2017 - 5:01 am

A 60-year-old man died after being hit by two vehicles on Sahara Avenue and the Strip on Thursday night, Las Vegas police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said that at 8:40 p.m., a pedestrian was crossing Sahara from north to south outside a marked crosswalk and against a red “no walk” signal. The pedestrian was first hit by a dark-colored pickup. He was run over a second time by a white hatchback-station wagon.

Neither vehicle remained at the scene.

The Clark County coroner will identify the person who died after family has been notified.

Contact Matthew Crowley at mcrowley@reviewjournal.com. Follow @copyjockey on Twitter.

