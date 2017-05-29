8 arrested during protest on Las Vegas Strip

Protesters block Las Vegas Blvd. on Sunday in front of the Venetian. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Protesters block Las Vegas Blvd. on Sunday in front of the Venetian. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Eight people were arrested during a Sunday protest on the Strip, police said.

A few dozen protesters held a “Black Lives Still Don’t Matter Rally and Protest” rally in front of the Venetian at 3 p.m. Sunday. Protesters were criticizing the May 14 in-custody death of Tashii Brown.

Lt. Grant Rogers of the Metropolitan Police Department said 15 people were cited and/or arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

A punch thrown by a man wearing a"make America great again" Tshirt during a peaceful protest that stopped strip traffic #rj #allshadesmatter pic.twitter.com/P9DsVh3BAe — Elizabeth P. Brumley (@EliPagePhoto) May 29, 2017