The Strip

8 arrested during protest on Las Vegas Strip

By Blake Apgar Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 28, 2017 - 5:03 pm
 
Updated May 28, 2017 - 5:15 pm

Eight people were arrested during a Sunday protest on the Strip, police said.

A few dozen protesters held a “Black Lives Still Don’t Matter Rally and Protest” rally in front of the Venetian at 3 p.m. Sunday. Protesters were criticizing the May 14 in-custody death of Tashii Brown.

Lt. Grant Rogers of the Metropolitan Police Department said 15 people were cited and/or arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

TOP NEWS
