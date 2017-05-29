8 arrested during protest on Las Vegas Strip

Eight people were arrested during a Sunday protest on the Strip, police said.
A few dozen protesters held a “Black Lives Still Don’t Matter Rally and Protest” rally in front of the Venetian at 3 p.m. Sunday. Protesters were criticizing the May 14 in-custody death of Tashii Brown.
Lt. Grant Rogers of the Metropolitan Police Department said 15 people were cited and/or arrested.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
#rjnow protest for Tashii pic.twitter.com/PRoJ31lRr6
— Elizabeth P. Brumley (@EliPagePhoto) May 28, 2017
A punch thrown by a man wearing a"make America great again" Tshirt during a peaceful protest that stopped strip traffic #rj #allshadesmatter pic.twitter.com/P9DsVh3BAe
— Elizabeth P. Brumley (@EliPagePhoto) May 29, 2017
Fight breaks out and arrests happen during a initial peaceful protest #RJnow pic.twitter.com/OGqFPwHKrn
— Elizabeth P. Brumley (@EliPagePhoto) May 28, 2017