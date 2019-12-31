55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
The Strip

A look back at 10 years of happenings on the Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2019 - 11:49 am
 

The 2010s marked the end of an era for longtime landmarks and the dawn of a new age on the Las Vegas Strip.

Iconic structures that survived for half a century came down in gloriously destructive fashion, while new projects filled the gaps and provided a face-lift to the Southern Nevada. A few tweaks here and there altered the skyline in a big way — and more changes are on the horizon.

It began in 2010 with the opening of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, with accented lighting on its two towers providing a touch of color to the middle of the skyline. That next year, the Sahara closed after surviving on the Strip since 1952. The property was closed in 2013 to make way for a new resort on the same land, SLS Las Vegas, which would open in 2014.

VEGAS 2020: A New Vision
The landscape of Las Vegas — literally and figuratively — will change dramatically in 2020.
Read more.

As it would later turn out, the property’s reign and the Sahara’s end on the Strip would each be short lived. But we’ll get back to that.

In 2014, the Las Vegas skyline got rounder with the addition of the 550-foot tall High Roller Ferris wheel outside of The Linq Hotel, which offered a different view of a familiar setting.

Another Strip icon closed in 2015, when the Riviera shut its doors for good. The property that had occupied Las Vegas Boulevard since 1955 was demolished the following year.

The latter half of the decade represented the Strip’s arrival as a professional sports destination with the opening of T-Mobile Arena in 2016. The arena hosts concerts and the city’s first major sports team, the Vegas Golden Knights, who played their first home game on Oct. 10, 2017.

Just days prior, on Oct. 1, the Strip became the site of the deadliest shooting in modern American history when a gunman opened fire from Mandalay Bay on a country music festival across the street.

In 2018, the Monte Carlo rebranded as Park MGM.

The decade closed in 2019 with the future home of the Raiders, Allegiant Stadium, beginning to take shape across from Mandalay Bay. SLS Las Vegas was sold to new ownership and rebranded in August as Sahara Las Vegas, proving that some things never really change.

What will the 2020s bring to the Strip? Only time will tell.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
A decade on the Las Vegas Strip in 75 seconds
A look back at 10 years of happenings on the Las Vegas Strip.
Musk 'hopeful' for 2020 completion of underground Las Vegas project - VIDEO
Elon Musk tweeted Friday night that The Boring Company’s underground tunnel project in Las Vegas will be “hopefully fully operational” within the next year. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Woman fatally shot man during attempted burglary
A homeowner in a residential area near Warm Springs Road and Spencer Street shot a man who had broken into her home on Saturday, December 28, 2019. The man, who was in his 30s, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
National Weather Service issues winter storm watch for Cajon Pass - VIDEO
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Cajon Pass that could impact travel on I-15 between Las Vegas and Southern California from late Sunday night through Tuesday morning. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Vegas Alliance
Volunteers through the Downtown Vegas Alliance sort donations for Alpine Motel fire victims on Saturday at the Mob Museum. (Julie Wootton-Greener/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man critically wounded in Las Vegas bus stop shooting - VIDEO
A man was in critical condition Friday afternoon after he was shot at a bus stop on Boulder Highway in southeast Las Vegas, police said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
4 dead, 2 hurt in western Las Vegas Valley crash - VIDEO
Four people were killed and two were hospitalized after a fiery seven-vehicle crash in the western valley Thursday evening, according to Las Vegas police. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video of fatal crash in southwest Las Vegas
Four people were killed and two were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in the western valley Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, according to Las Vegas police. (Torrey Klover)
Basic assistant principal seen pushing student
In a video posted to Instagram in October, former Basic Academy of International Studies Assistant Principal Melanie Snively is seen pushing and grabbing a student in an attempt to redirect the minor to another part of the school. She says she ultimately regrets how she handled the situation (Instagram)
New Summerlin Metro substation opens in January - VIDEO
A new Metropolitan Police Department substation will be opening in the Summerlin area. New in-house detective squads, "flex squads" and more police availability in the Summerlin area are some of the new features of the substation. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal / Summerlin Area Command)
North Las Vegas Fire Department and Santa spread Christmas cheer
Santa Claus and the North Las Vegas Fire Department bring some holiday cheer to Teresa Gomez and her family. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County firefighters deliver presents to a displaced family
Santa Claus joins the Clark County Fire Department Fire Department to deliver presents to a family displaced by a fire. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
City opening Dula Gym to help families displaced after deadly apartment fire
City of Las Vegas is opening Dula Gym to help families displaced after Saturday's deadly Alpine Motel apartment fire. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Warrant served at Alpine Motel
Fire Department investigators served a search warrant on the Alpine Motel Apartments on Sunday. The warrant was part of an investigation into a fire that killed six people. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
6 dead in downtown Las Vegas apartment fire - VIDEO
Tenants of a downtown Las Vegas apartment building jumped from second- and third-story windows to escape an early morning fire Saturday that killed six and injured 13. (Nicole Klein)
Alpine fire survivors Brandon and Sara
Alpine fire survivors Brandon and Sara describe their experience in the deadly fire that claimed six lives on Saturday. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alpine fire survivor Jonathan Wilson
Resident Jonathan Wilson’s pregnant wife jumped from building and is in hospital. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Apartment fire survivor tells his story
A resident of fire ravaged Alpine Apartments tells the story of a fire that killed six. (K.M. Cannon/Las vegas Review-Journal)
Alpine fire survivor
Resident Floyd Guenther talks about his experience during the fatal fire at the Alpine Motel Apartments. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
6 dead in Alpine Motel Apartment fire
Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski briefs reporters about a fatal fire that happened early in the morning in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alpine Apartment Motel Fire
Four people died early Saturday morning and seven were hospitalized after a fire at the Alpine Apartment Motel in downtown Las Vegas. (Julie Wootton-Greener/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas resident collects African-American Christmas decorations - VIDEO
Las Vegas resident Roxanne Givens has a collection of Christmas decorations that include African-American Santas, angels, cherubs and residents of a Victorian village. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Billie the Pidge found by pigeon rescue group
“Billie the Pidge” found when pigeon rescue group was searching for another cowboy hat-wearing bird in Las Vegas (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pedestrian struck, killed in east Las Vegas - VIDEO
A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle that ran a red light Sunday afternoon in the east valley, Las Vegas police said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Governor Sisolak responds to Dental Board lack of action
Governor Steve Sisolak responds to questions about why a pair of top staffers remain in place on the Nevada Board of Dental Examiners after they were supposed to be terminated Dec. 5. (Angus Kelly/La Vegas Review-Journal)
Cowboys help Las Vegas police
Cowboys at Horseman's Park help Metro apprehend a suspected carjacker on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (Colton Payne/Facebook)
Las Vegan battles his HOA and wins in the Supreme Court
Jonathan Friedrich paid HOA fees to Rancho Bel Air Property Owners Association, Unit 2 for 10 years when he found out he didn't live in the HOA. "That was the start of the big fight," he said. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Two people died in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas - VIDEO
Two people died in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas early Friday, Dec. 13. The crash occurred about 3 a.m. on Pecos Road near East Lake Mead Boulevard. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Holiday displays brighten properties along the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Las Vegas hotel casinos celebrate the season with holiday displays. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shop with a Cop North Las Vegas
Some 42 kids and their families received $200 apiece in free presents thanks to the North Las Vegas Shop with a Cop program. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fremont Street is getting a new LED sign - VIDEO
The Fremont Street Experience is planning to add an LED sign that pays tribute to downtown Las Vegas’ history. The 430-square-foot sign is set to be built on the east side of Main Street and Fremont Street. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ethel M Chocolates cactus garden lit for Christmas - Video
The 26th Annual Ethel M Chocolates Cactus Garden Lighting in Henderson, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. The garden will be open until 10 p.m. daily through the holidays. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Therapy dogs dress up for Halloween at Poets Walk Henderson - Video
Therapy dogs dress up for a Halloween costume contest at the Poet's Walk Henderson Memory Care facility. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST