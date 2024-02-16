ACLU files federal lawsuit challenging Strip pedestrian bridge law

The federal lawsuit alleges a new county ordinance preventing stopping and standing on Strip pedestrian bridges violates the public’s First Amendment rights.

A sign warning of the county’s new ordinance banning stopping and standing on Strip pedestrian bridges is seen Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (Taylor Avery/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada filed a federal lawsuit on Friday challenging a new county ordinance banning stopping or standing on the Strip’s pedestrian bridges.

The lawsuit alleges that the county ordinance, which was approved in early January, violates the First Amendment rights of street performers who perform, solicit tips or hand out leaflets on the pedestrian bridges.

The complaint was filed on behalf of Brandon Summers, a violinist who has performed on the Strip since 2009, and Lisa McAllister, a who uses a wheelchair due to a spinal injury and uses the pedestrian bridges to travel through the Strip corridor.

McAllister is at danger of being prosecuted under the county ordinance, the lawsuit alleges, if she stops while on the pedestrian bridges.

“Due to her disability, Plaintiff McAllister often must stop unexpectedly,” the lawsuit said. “For example, she must stop when there is a mechanical malfunction with her wheelchair, her arms tire from using her wheelchair, or when her vision of her path is blocked by other people who are walking in front of her.”

After the ordinance was approved, Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the law won’t be enforced against people who are stopping to take pictures on the bridges. The ACLU’s lawsuit alleges that the ordinance is too vague, and “invites seriously discriminatory enforcement.”

ACLU of Nevada Executive Director Athar Haseebullah said Friday that the ordinance is “among the most extreme regulations brought forth in years,” and makes “harmless conduct illegal,” according to a statement from the organization.

“The county has gone to great lengths to defend this terrible ordinance publicly, even issuing public statements mentioning selfie-takers won’t be targeted under the ordinance, even though they are encompassed by the ordinance’s language, creating a lack of clarity about what conduct is even prohibited by the ordinance,” Haseebullah was quoted in the statement. “Due process requires clarity about prohibited conduct and that laws are not selectively enforced.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

