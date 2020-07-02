Aria, Mandalay Bay reopen on Las Vegas Strip — VIDEOS, PHOTOS

As the calendar passed from June to July, it was time for more Las Vegas Strip resorts to open their doors once again.

Aria employees, including Assistant Director of Catering Woody Saulter, applaud guests upon reopening the Strip resort in Las Vegas Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Workers put the finishing touches on Aria on the Strip in Las Vegas before reopening Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Guests wait outside Aria on the Strip in Las Vegas before reopening Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The summer lobby display ”Dandelion Forest” at Aria on the Strip in Las Vegas before reopening Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Director of Customer Development Muoi Lam, left, and Marketing Executive Linda Hong take a photo with the summer lobby display ”Dandelion Forest” at Aria on the Strip in Las Vegas before reopening Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Employees with the summer lobby display ”Dandelion Forest” at Aria on the Strip in Las Vegas before reopening Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Guests wait outside Aria on the Strip in Las Vegas before reopening Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Aria guests upon reopening the Strip resort in Las Vegas Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Bardot Brasserie table settings come with a mask bag at Aria on the Strip in Las Vegas upon reopening Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Bardot Brasserie Executive Chef Nick Dugan makes Steamed Mussels with Chorizo and Saffron at Aria on the Strip in Las Vegas upon reopening Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Steamed Mussels with Chorizo and Saffron at Aria on the Strip in Las Vegas upon reopening Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Grilled Filet Mignon with Spinach, Basil and Sriracha Butter at Aria on the Strip in Las Vegas upon reopening Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jean Georges Steakhouse Executive Chef Chef Sean Griffin makes Grilled Filet Mignon with Spinach, Basil and Sriracha Butter at Aria on the Strip in Las Vegas upon reopening Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Guests check in Mandalay Bay on the Strip in Las Vegas upon reopening Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Christine Folkes and her daughter Sierra, 7, of Sacramento, Calif. check in Mandalay Bay on the Strip in Las Vegas upon reopening Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Guests walk to Shark Reef in Mandalay Bay on the Strip in Las Vegas upon reopening Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Border Grill Executive Chef Mike Minor makes Chicken Poblano Enchiladas at Mandalay Bay on the Strip in Las Vegas upon reopening Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Chicken Poblano Enchiladas at Border Grill at Mandalay Bay on the Strip in Las Vegas upon reopening Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Aria and Mandalay Bay, on Wednesday, welcomed visitors for the first time in three months.

Guests at Aria were welcomed by a display in the lobby called ” Dandelion Forest.”

Behind the scenes, employees of both properties were busy trying make sure everything was perfect.

Executive chefs Sean Griffin of Jean Georges Steakhouse and Nick Duggan of BARDOT Brasserie gave a taste of what to expect with some summer dishes.