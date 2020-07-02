Aria, Mandalay Bay reopen on Las Vegas Strip — VIDEOS, PHOTOS
As the calendar passed from June to July, it was time for more Las Vegas Strip resorts to open their doors once again.
Aria and Mandalay Bay, on Wednesday, welcomed visitors for the first time in three months.
Guests at Aria were welcomed by a display in the lobby called ” Dandelion Forest.”
Behind the scenes, employees of both properties were busy trying make sure everything was perfect.
Executive chefs Sean Griffin of Jean Georges Steakhouse and Nick Duggan of BARDOT Brasserie gave a taste of what to expect with some summer dishes.