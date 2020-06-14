Arrests of legal observers at Las Vegas Strip protest stir anger

At least seven legal observers were cited for standing in a roadway during an otherwise peaceful protest Saturday along Las Vegas Boulevard.

Belinda Harris, a chief deputy public defender and candidate for judge in North Las Vegas, walked the Las Vegas Strip with hundreds of others on Saturday night.

She was not protesting, but acting as one of 15 legal observers, documenting actions of Metro officers and their interactions with the crowd peacefully demonstrating against police brutality.

Suddenly, as the march moved toward Las Vegas Boulevard and Russell Road, Harris was arrested along with six other legal observers. Five of them wore bold red T-shirts emblazoned with the words “LEGAL OBSERVER” and a symbol of justice in white.

“Last Night, LVMPD/NLVPD officers threw a peaceful attorney, simply standing on a sidewalk monitoring protesters with a legal observer shirt on, to the ground for no reason,” Harris wrote in a Sunday morning Facebook post. “She told them she was a cancer survivor and to not be so rough. They didn’t care.

That Attorney was… ME!!!”

The arrests drew condemnation, including from Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones, who tweeted late Saturday, “This is unacceptable, @LVMPD. If the legal observers are still in custody, release them immediately. And don’t do it again.”

In a photo attached to Harris’ post, she stood with fellow public defender John Piro outside the Mandalay Bay, wearing the shirts lawyers and law students don in order to distinguish themselves from the crowd.

Earlier this month, Gov. Steve Sisolak, whose daughter works as a public defender, mentioned Piro in a statement, urging protesters to seek out the men and women in red shirts with legal questions about demonstrations.

“I’d like to thank John Piro for volunteering his time and expertise to help train and organize legal observers,” Sisolak wrote. “And thank you to all the attorneys across the Valley for helping to provide this valuable service as part of our system of justice.”

Piro was among those arrested Saturday and cited for “stepping into a roadway.”

His lawyer, Lisa Rasmussen, said Sunday that she was “outraged” at the arrests. She and attorneys Dayvid Figler and Kristina Wildeveld offered to represent the cited attorneys and others who have faced similar misdemeanor charges during the ongoing protests.

“It’s absolutely inappropriate of Metro to be doing this,” Rasmussen said. “It seems that it’s purely retaliatory. They don’t want people observing them. They don’t want to be held accountable. If you can’t see somebody is wearing a red shirt that clearly says legal observer, then you shouldn’t be a police officer … We’ve reached a new height. There can’t be confidence in any law enforcement agency who arrests legal observers who are not doing anything wrong and clearly marked as legal observers. We cannot as a community have any confidence in a police force that behaves this way.”

Metro officials could not be reached for comment on Sunday.

Rasmussen said at least eight legal observers in a different location at the protest were not arrested. Written on Piro’s citation were the words “did intentionally obstruct vehicular traffic by standing on a roadway.”

The charge references a Nevada law aimed at “walking along and upon highways,” which states that “a pedestrian walking or otherwise traveling on a sidewalk who encounters an obstruction to his or her mobility on the sidewalk, including, without limitation, a short section of the sidewalk that is missing or impassable, may proceed with due care on the immediately adjacent highway to move around such an obstruction.” Pedestrians also “must walk or otherwise travel as far to the side of the highway near the sidewalk as possible,” according to the law.

Clark County Public Defender Darin Imlay said Sunday that he did not have details on the arrests and could not immediately comment.

More reactions

Other Las Vegas attorneys took to social media Saturday night and Sunday morning after learning of the arrests.

“Metro is out of control,” constitutional law attorney Maggie McLetchie, who represents the Review-Journal, wrote on Twitter. “It should not be interfering with peaceful protests at all, let alone arresting journalists and now legal observers. Make the madness stop.”

In a statement delivered Sunday morning, Sherrie Royster, the legal direct of the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, said the group has been monitoring protests across the valley.

“We are alarmed at the continued militarization of Las Vegas police,” Royster’s statement read in part. “Peaceful protesters at several events have encountered armored vehicles and officers in military gear and have also been subjected to surveillance. The responsibility for ensuring protests remain peaceful does not belong to demonstrators alone; it belongs to the police as well.”

