The Strip

At least 8 arrested during protest on Las Vegas Strip

By Blake Apgar Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 28, 2017 - 5:03 pm
 
Updated May 28, 2017 - 6:58 pm

What started as a peaceful protest turned bloody after a brawl broke out in a crosswalk on the Strip. At least eight people were arrested during a Sunday protest on the Strip, police said.

Several people were arrested or cited after protesters blocked traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard South near The Venetian during the “Black Lives Still Don’t Matter Rally and Protest.” A fight broke out in the intersection when a passer-by punched a protester, according to witnesses and video from the scene.

About 40 officers responded to the scene, police said. One of the people arrested was protest organizer Stretch Sanders.

Lt. Grant Rogers of the Metropolitan Police Department said about 5 p.m. Sunday that 15 people were cited and/or arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

TOP NEWS
