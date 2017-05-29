At least 8 arrested during protest on Las Vegas Strip

Protesters block Las Vegas Blvd. on Sunday in front of the Venetian. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Protesters block Las Vegas Blvd. on Sunday in front of the Venetian. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

What started as a peaceful protest turned bloody after a brawl broke out in a crosswalk on the Strip. At least eight people were arrested during a Sunday protest on the Strip, police said.

Several people were arrested or cited after protesters blocked traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard South near The Venetian during the “Black Lives Still Don’t Matter Rally and Protest.” A fight broke out in the intersection when a passer-by punched a protester, according to witnesses and video from the scene.

About 40 officers responded to the scene, police said. One of the people arrested was protest organizer Stretch Sanders.

Lt. Grant Rogers of the Metropolitan Police Department said about 5 p.m. Sunday that 15 people were cited and/or arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Here's video of the fight between protesters and a man not involved with the protest in the middle of the Las Vegas Strip. Strong language. pic.twitter.com/zB6lJz0SWR — Blake Apgar (@blakeapgar) May 29, 2017

A punch thrown by a man wearing a"make America great again" Tshirt during a peaceful protest that stopped strip traffic #rj #allshadesmatter pic.twitter.com/P9DsVh3BAe — Elizabeth P. Brumley (@EliPagePhoto) May 29, 2017

Fight breaks out and arrests happen during a initial peaceful protest #RJnow pic.twitter.com/OGqFPwHKrn — Elizabeth P. Brumley (@EliPagePhoto) May 28, 2017