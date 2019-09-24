Baby dolphin at Mirage named to honor Las Vegas Aces

The new baby dolphin at The Mirage was named in honor of the WNBA team currently in the playoffs, the casino announced Tuesday.

A baby dolphin swims at Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat at The Mirage in Las Vegas Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A baby dolphin, left, swims with its mother Bella, at Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat at The Mirage in Las Vegas Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A baby dolphin, left, swims with its mother Bella, at Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat at The Mirage in Las Vegas Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A baby dolphin swims with its great-grandmother Duchess at Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat at The Mirage in Las Vegas Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A baby dolphin, right, swims with its mother Bella, at Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat at The Mirage in Las Vegas Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A baby dolphin, top, swims with its mother Bella, center, and aunt Coco at Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat at The Mirage in Las Vegas Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A baby dolphin, right, swims with its mother Bella, at Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat at The Mirage in Las Vegas Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A baby dolphin at Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat at The Mirage in Las Vegas Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. This new arrival marks the fourth generation of dolphins represented at the habitat according to animal care staff. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Las Vegas Aces have a new fan — and a cute one at that.

The new baby dolphin at The Mirage was named Lady Ace, in honor of the WNBA team currently in the playoffs, the casino announced Tuesday.

Lady Ace was born on Aug. 16 to Bella, marking four generations of dolphins at Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat.

“The Las Vegas Aces are a strong, determined group of women and we couldn’t think of better inspiration for our newest calf,” said Nik Rytterstrom, President & COO of The Mirage in a press release. “We are honored to have a special bond with this powerhouse team and are excited to introduce them to their namesake dolphin, after they take home the championship, of course.”

Lady Ace is the third dolphin born at The Mirage in three years. Coco was born to Huf N Puf on July 17, 2017, and Sofi gave birth to Karli on August 11, 2018.

The Aces host the Washington Mystics Tuesday night in Game 4 of the semifinals. The Mystics lead the series 2-1.

