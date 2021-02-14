52°F
The Strip

Balcony fire causes minor injuries at Las Vegas Strip resort

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 13, 2021 - 8:48 pm
 
Updated February 13, 2021 - 10:00 pm
A person is taken on a stretcher after emergency crews responded to a 2 alarm “commercial fir ...
A person is taken on a stretcher after emergency crews responded to a fire at The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas, on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
The Clark County Fire Department responds to a fire at The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas, on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Emergency crews respond to a fire at The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas, on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
A person is taken on a stretcher after emergency crews responded to a fire at The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas, on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Emergency crews respond to a fire at The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas, on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Emergency crews respond to a fire at The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas, on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Emergency crews respond to a fire at The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas, on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Emergency crews respond to a fire at The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas, on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Emergency crews respond to a fire at The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas, on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A balcony fire on the Las Vegas Strip sent firefighters rushing up the stairs of a high-rise hotel Saturday night.

Clark County firefighters were called at 7:57 p.m. to The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South, after a report of smoke on the 51st floor and found a balcony in fire, according to a statement from the Fire Department.

The floor was evacuated while firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Multiple people were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Saturday night.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

