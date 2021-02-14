Balcony fire causes minor injuries at Las Vegas Strip resort

Multiple people were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with minor injuries.

A person is taken on a stretcher after emergency crews responded to a fire at The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas, on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A balcony fire on the Las Vegas Strip sent firefighters rushing up the stairs of a high-rise hotel Saturday night.

Clark County firefighters were called at 7:57 p.m. to The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd. South, after a report of smoke on the 51st floor and found a balcony in fire, according to a statement from the Fire Department.

The floor was evacuated while firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Multiple people were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Saturday night.

Appears to be a 2 alarm fire at the Cosmopolitan. Several Clark County fire units parked along the property on the Las Vegas Strip. #vegas pic.twitter.com/BfEpW50EJE — Mick Akers (@mickakers) February 14, 2021

