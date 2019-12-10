Barricade at Strip gift shop shuts down Las Vegas Boulevard

Police have shut down Las Vegas Boulevard in both directions between Cleveland and Sahara avenues while they work a barricade situation at Bonanza Gift Shop.

Police have shut down Las Vegas Boulevard in both directions between Cleveland and Sahara avenues on Monday night while they work a barricade situation at Bonanza Gift Shop.

Police said a woman with a knife barricaded herself inside the store and began throwing her clothes at officers.

Lt. Brian Boxler said the store was evacuated because the woman was acting aggressively, and officers are attempting to talk to the woman and de-escalate the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

