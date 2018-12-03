The Strip

Bellagio Conservatory transforms into winter wonderland — VIDEO

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 3, 2018 - 12:08 pm
 
Updated December 3, 2018 - 12:09 pm

Take a tour of an icy kingdom at the Bellagio’s latest winter wonderland entitled “Majestic Holiday Magic.”

This year’s festive experience, which is on display in the hotel’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens, takes a trip through Queen Bellisima’s winter world.

Guests will meet the Queen’s family of polar bears, view her 30-foot castle, walk beneath a giant horse-drawn carriage and a gaze upon the 42-foot Christmas tree.

The installation will be on display until Jan. 6.

Contact Mat Luschek at mluschek@reviewjournal.com. Follow @matluschek on Twitter.

