Fall has officially come to the Las Vegas Strip in the Bellagio Conservatory’s newest display, “Falling Asleep.”

"Falling Asleep," Bellagio Conservatory's fall-themed garden photographed in Las Vegas, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

The 14,000-square-foot garden now resembles a cozy, fall setting decked in autumn colors and complete with the Bellagio’s favorite enchanted talking tree and two 10-foot tall tigers. You can see the new fall display through November 24.