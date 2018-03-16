The Strip

Bellagio Conservatory welcomes spring — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 15, 2018 - 11:26 pm
 

The Bellagio Conservatory has been transformed yet again.

The 14,000-square-foot floral playground now resembles a a Japanese garden, complete with a koi pond, waterfall and tea house.

You can see the new spring display through June 3.

