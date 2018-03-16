Bellagio Conservatory welcomes spring — PHOTOS

The Bellagio Conservatory has been transformed yet again.
The 14,000-square-foot floral playground now resembles a a Japanese garden, complete with a koi pond, waterfall and tea house.
You can see the new spring display through June 3.
