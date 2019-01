The Bellagio Conservatory debuted its Chinese New Year display this week to celebrate the “Year of the Pig.”

A 12 foot high pig at the west bed of the Chinese New Year Year of the Pig display at the Bellagio Conservatory at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

A 20 foot high jade coin at the Chinese New Year Year of the Pig display at the Bellagio Conservatory at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Red lanterns at the Chinese New Year Year of the Pig display at the Bellagio Conservatory at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

A work places flowers into a statue of a child at the Chinese New Year Year of the Pig display at the Bellagio Conservatory at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

A child statue at the Chinese New Year Year of the Pig display at the Bellagio Conservatory at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Flowers at the Chinese New Year Year of the Pig display at the Bellagio Conservatory at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Red lanterns at the Chinese New Year Year of the Pig display at the Bellagio Conservatory at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Made up of 32,000 flowers, the display took the work of 115 people to assemble. It features a 12-foot-tall pig as well as eight piglets. The garden is also filled with hanging Chinese lanterns, cherry blossoms and a 20-foot-tall jade coin.

The exhibit is on display through March 2.