The Strip

Bellagio fountains construction worker ID’d amid OSHA investigation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 25, 2023 - 11:27 am
 
Updated September 25, 2023 - 2:03 pm
Barricades block off stumps from trees cut down in front of the Bellagio on the Strip in Las Ve ...
Barricades block off stumps from trees cut down in front of the Bellagio on the Strip in Las Vegas Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Some trees were cut down and others relocated to improve viewing of November’s Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of a construction worker over the weekend at the Fountains of Bellagio.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers responded Saturday to the Bellagio after receiving a call regarding an injured worker. Police discovered a worker had a major laceration to his neck and later was pronounced dead at University Medical Center.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the worker as Tizoc Antonio, 37 of Las Vegas. He died from an incised wound of the neck. His death was ruled an accident.

Since Metro deemed the accident as a workplace incident, OSHA was summoned to the scene.

“Nevada OSHA officials were notified of the fatality that occurred Saturday on Bellagio’s property,” OSHA spokeswoman Teri Williams said in an email. “Officials were dispatched to the site of the incident to open an investigation.”

Williams hadn’t yet seen the preliminary fatality report tied to the accident, which will outline which entities OSHA is opening an inspection with.

Crews are constructing a spectator zone in front of the Bellagio for November’s Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix. The Bellagio Fountain Club is planned to be an upscale viewing area for the three-day race occurring Nov. 16-18, with tickets to the space starting at $11,247 per person.

Las Vegas Grand Prix officials did not respond to requests for comment as of Monday morning. MGM Resorts International, which operates the Bellagio, also did not respond to requests for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X. Reporter Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.

