The Strip

Bellagio Garden celebrates ‘grandeur of nature’ — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 11, 2023 - 8:01 pm
 
Estela Zavaleta poses for a photo as her husband Francisco Cruz takes a photo at Bellagio’s C ...
Estela Zavaleta poses for a photo as her husband Francisco Cruz takes a photo at Bellagio's Conservatory & Botanical Gardens, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. The summer display "Majesty: The Grandeur of Nature," runs through September 9. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
People walk through Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in L ...
People walk through Bellagio's Conservatory & Botanical Gardens, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. The summer display "Majesty: The Grandeur of Nature," runs through September 9. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Estela Zavaleta poses for a photo as her husband Francisco Cruz takes a photo at Bellagio’s C ...
Estela Zavaleta poses for a photo as her husband Francisco Cruz takes a photo at Bellagio's Conservatory & Botanical Gardens, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. The summer display "Majesty: The Grandeur of Nature," runs through September 9. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Ricard Lacarriere of Mexico poses for a photo with his daughter Eva, 9, as his sister Ariadna, ...
Ricard Lacarriere of Mexico poses for a photo with his daughter Eva, 9, as his sister Ariadna, 15, takes photos at Bellagio's Conservatory & Botanical Gardens, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. The summer display "Majesty: The Grandeur of Nature," runs through September 9. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Layoon Kim, 4, of South Korea winks as she poses for a photo at Bellagio’s Conservatory & Bot ...
Layoon Kim, 4, of South Korea winks as she poses for a photo at Bellagio's Conservatory & Botanical Gardens, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. The summer display "Majesty: The Grandeur of Nature," runs through September 9. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Enjoy the beauty and splendor of Mother Nature this summer at the Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens.

Visitors to the Strip can stay cool while visiting the “Majesty: The Grandeur of Nature” display through Sept. 9.

Inspired by the “Building Bridges” sculpture in Venice, Italy, the display features a 28-foot sculpture of the hands of Mother Nature presenting a bouquet made of 20,000 preserved roses. Other highlights include an 18-foot ethereal goddess, a 23-foot mythological-like figure, 11, 541 potted plants and flowers, 15,000 succulents, 11 butterflies and two hummingbirds.

Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens is free and open 24 hours.

