Bellagio unveils new Italian summer conservatory exhibit

The Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens have opened the gates to its summer display.

Each season, the conservatory has a new display of several themed scenes, created from thousands of flowers.

With the arrival of summer in Las Vegas, the theme this year is “La Dolce Vita” and depicts summer in Italy.

The east garden, full of lemons, represents the Isle of Capri, while the west garden has a 20-foot fountain that pays homage to the Fontana dell’Ovato in Villa d’Este.

In the south garden, you’ll find three massive horses being ridden by larger-than-life jockeys, which represent the Palio horse race that takes place twice a year in the city of Siena. The palazzo Pubblico can be seen in the background.

In the north garden is the Teatro alla Scala in Milan with a picnic scene containing large lemons, made of 1,400 flowers, and two huge swans.

The exhibit is maintained by 125 team members who care for the 57,000 flowers that are on display in the exhibit, which will be on display until mid-September.

