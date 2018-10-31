Bicyclist injured in crash near Las Vegas Strip

A bicyclist was hospitalized Wednesday morning after a crash at an off-Strip entrance to the MGM Grand.

A bicyclist was hospitalized Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, after a crash at an off-Strip entrance to the MGM Grand. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A bicyclist was hospitalized Wednesday morning after a crash at an off-Strip entrance to the MGM.

The crash was reported about 4:45 a.m. at the MGM entrance on Tropicana Avenue at Duke Ellington Way, east of Las Vegas Boulevard South, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The bicyclist is expected to survive, Metro Lt. David Gordon said. Police blocked a right lane on westbound Tropicana and a left turn lane on the eastbound side while they investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

