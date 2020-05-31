Black Lives Matter protest Sunday night on Las Vegas Strip — LIVESTREAM

The group started the protest outside Mandalay Bay about 5 p.m.

Black Lives Matter protesters begin marching up the Las Vegas Strip, from the Luxor and Mandalay Bay, Sunday, May 31, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Black Lives Matter protesters kneel in front of the Fountains of Bellagio on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, May 31, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Black Lives Matter protesters cross the Las Vegas Strip at Harmon Avenue, Sunday, May 31, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Black Lives Matter protesters in front of the Luxor face a line of police on the Las Vegas Strip, May 31, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Black Lives Matter protesters gather near Mandalay Bay on Las Vegas Strip, May 31, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Audra Kelly, a 27-year-old Las Vegas artist, carries a 30-pound mirror at the Black Lives Matter protest on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, May 31, 2020. (MIchael Scott Davidson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

About 40 protesters in front of Mandalay Bay for Black Lives Matter march, Sunday, May 31, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Black Lives Matter has another demonstration on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday night. The group gathered around 5 p.m. outside Mandalay Bay and began marching north.

7:05 p.m.

Turnaround at Bellagio

Protesters took a knee and kept silent with fists raised on Las Vegas Boulevard at the Bellagio fountains. Protesters then turned around and moved back south along the boulevard.

6:55 p.m.

First time

Kendell Parks, 27, is taking part in his first-ever protest. He said he felt compelled to take a stand and call for peace.

“It’s not about black people; it’s not about white people; it’s about people in total,” Parks said.

6:52 p.m.

Protest still peaceful

A group of police officers marched north along Las Vegas Boulevard as protesters continue to march on the sidewalk.

Though the protest has so far been entirely peaceful, reminders of potential police force are not far away.

Officers on the back end of the protest line as it stopped carried zip ties and large metal canisters.

Another group of officers blocked a pedestrian bridge across Las Vegas Boulevard to the Miracle Mile shops. Protesters posed for photos in front of the officers.

— Blake Apgar

6:49 p.m.

‘We need to heal’

UNLV student Joshua Chavez, 27, said he’s attending the protest on the Strip to provide first aid if anyone needs it.

“We’re all human and we need to heal before we destroy each other,” he said.

Chavez said he’s a former Marine and was disturbed by the force Minneapolis police used on George Floyd.

— Michael Scott Davidson

6:27 p.m.

‘Mirrors don’t lie’

Audra Kelly, a 27-year-old artist and lifelong Las Vegan, is carrying this 30-pound mirror at today’s #GeorgeFloydProtests.

“Mirrors don’t lie,” is written on it in black paint.

“It’s heavy as hell, but I’m sure his casket will be heavier when they put it down,” he says of Floyd.

— Michael Scott Davidson

6:15 p.m.

Heading north

Officers have allowed protesters to continue moving north on the sidewalk now, heading toward Excalibur.

— Shea Johnson

6:04 p.m.

Group on move

The group that had gathered in front of Mandalay Bay began marching north on Las Vegas Boulevard toward Tropicana Avenue at around 6 p.m.

Police have blocked off the intersection at Reno Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard after more than 100 protesters marched north on the sidewalk from Mandalay Bay.

A few dozen officers are standing in intersection as protesters take a knee and hold a moment of silence just off the street.

— Shea Johnson

5:42 p.m.

Reno sets overnight curfew

Late Sunday afternoon, the city of Reno announced reimposition of an overnight curfew “out of an abundance of caution for public safety” beginning at 5:30 p.m. and lasting until 5 a.m. Monday. In an advisory, Mayor Hillary Schieve did not identity a specific threat of renewed violence. Only residents with an essential reason to travel, e.g., medical personnel or people traveling to or from work, may be out.

Residents were also admonished to avoid the downtown area, where a “heavy police and National Guard presence” were expected.

— Bill Dentzer

5:25 p.m.

Peaceful start

Dozens have gathered outside Mandalay Bay for a Black Lives Matter protest against police brutality. It’s peaceful at the moment, with signs and chants.

— Alexis Egeland

On Saturday, what started as a peaceful demonstration turned confrontational in downtown Las Vegas. The day before on the Strip, hundreds marched to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. Las Vegas police wrongly jailed dozens of protesters on Friday, including two photojournalists.

