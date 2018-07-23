Blue Man Group rocks the Aces crowd — PHOTOS

The Blue Man Group performed at halftime during the Las Vegas Aces game Sunday at Mandalay Bay Events Center.
The group performed “Electric Drumbone,” a percussion piece adapted from their nightly show at the Luxor.
