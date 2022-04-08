BTS arrives and the Las Vegas Strip turns purple
Ahead of BTS’ four sold-out shows at Allegiant Stadium on April 8-9 and 15-16, Las Vegas has turned purple.
The K-pop superstars are hitting the town with a two-week celebration of all things BTS.
Welcome to Boraheagas! #BTS_THE_CITY_LasVegas @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/ZxICHZojFs
— B⁷ 브렌다 (@SeesawLoveDance) April 8, 2022
Las Vegas turned in purple and almost of the Billboard too with the phrase "Borahaegas"
©Telepathyksj,lbartsch, abcdefvssi #BTS_THE_CITY_LasVegas pic.twitter.com/NGPK0Pd2M1
— BTS Charts Daily⁷ (@BTSChartsDailyx) April 8, 2022
On Thursday morning, fans of the BTS Army celebrated by hitting up BTS-themed pop-ups and seeking out BTS-colored doughnuts.
Some fans rushed to the Bellagio ahead of the evening’s special performance, choreographed with BTS music.
BTS AT BELLAGIO: The #BTSARMY is here at @Bellagio getting ready for the 8pm premiere of their music on the Bellagio Fountains. #bts #BTS_THE_CITY_LasVegas #BTSCONCERT #BTS pic.twitter.com/RowMPMntpL
— James Schaeffer (@jamesmschaeffer) April 8, 2022
JUST BELOW THE #DISCOBALL in #AREA15, you can get to #BEHINDTHESTAGE, another special event of #BTS_THE_CITY_LasVegas This place needs an entrance ticket to enter. Keep that in mind #BTS #BTSARMY #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV #LasVegas#방탄소년단 #Korea_Odyssey pic.twitter.com/GuX7wJCC6m
— Korea Odyssey (@korea_odyssey) April 7, 2022
Bts Pop Up Shop Las Vegas Fashion Show Mall. #BTS_THE_CITY_LasVegas #BTSCONCERT #PTD_ON_STAGE_LasVegas #LasVegas #ARMYs #Permission To Dance # pic.twitter.com/m5tstQR5Ke
— MinMkn⁷ 🤍 ptd on 4/08 (@Mkn7Min) April 7, 2022
Vegas week starts now! First stop: Donuts at Saint Honore!#BTS_THE_CITY_LasVegas #BTS #BTSARMY #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV pic.twitter.com/LqEuwuBy7n
— jjksgirl (@jjksgirl_io) April 7, 2022
Even the stars of BTS made an appearance.
#BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE THE CITY – LAS VEGAS is making its big debut on our Fountains with an exclusive aquatic display created to popular hits, Butter and Dynamite. Celebrate this unforgettable weekend in Las Vegas with BTS!#BTS_THE_CITY_LasVegas pic.twitter.com/bNAP2Vrl0O
— Bellagio Las Vegas (@Bellagio) April 8, 2022
By sundown, the Strip went purple.
Casinos like Paris Las Vegas and Aria Resort and Casino embraced cool purple lights.
Even Las Vegas City Hall and Harry Reid International Airport embraced BTS’ hue for the special occasion.
A very #Vegas welcome to @bts_bighit #BTS | #BTS_THE_CITY_LasVegas pic.twitter.com/vMxw8ChEA2
— Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) April 4, 2022
wow @Vegas you’re so pretty when you’re purple #BTS pic.twitter.com/TLI9RbU4Sk
— 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐚⁷ 𝐁𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐇𝐀𝐄𝐆𝐀𝐒 𝐃𝟏&𝟑 (@jhopediaries) April 8, 2022
WELCOME TO LAS VEGAS! You are cleared to land AND definitely don't need permission to dance. LAS is excited to help welcome #BTSARMY! #BTS_THE_CITY_LasVegas #PTD_THE_CITY_LV #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV pic.twitter.com/mtFLslFwnp
— Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) April 8, 2022
Back by popular demand, tonight City Hall will turn purple again for @bts_bighit!
It's to welcome the #Kpop superstars & their fans, @BTS_ARMY, to #Vegas.
The group's #Vegas leg of their "Permission to Dance" tour kicks off April 8 at @AllegiantStadm. #BTS #BTSARMY pic.twitter.com/11k2UG1PL5
— City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) April 7, 2022
BTS is lighting up Vegas like it’s DYNAMITE!
#BTS_THE_CITY_LasVegas pic.twitter.com/rQEmBPU2kb
— Miracle Mile Shops (@MiracleMileLV) April 8, 2022
It’s definitely #BTS weekend in #LasVegas and the #BTSARMY has come strong to town. #Borahaegas pic.twitter.com/566s81pf2v
— Limo Jim LV (@Jim_SchaefferLV) April 8, 2022
The @Vegas Twitter account also changed its name to “Borahaegas.” The word is a portmanteau of “Vegas” and “borahae,” a combination of the Korean words of “violet” and “I love you” that the band coined.
You asked, we listened. #Borahaegas is a go!
Get ready to see purple lights and messages around Vegas starting at 8pm PST tonight!#BTS_THE_CITY_LasVegas #PTD_THE_CITY_LV
— Borahaegas⁷ (@Vegas) April 7, 2022
