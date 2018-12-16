Car wash to help family of man killed in fall from Trump hotel

A car wash fundraiser will be held Sunday morning in northeast Las Vegas for a father of two who died this week in a work-related fall outside Trump International.

Jonathan Garcia, 27 (GoFundMe)

Jonathan Garcia, 27, fell Wednesday afternoon while washing exterior windows of the hotel, Las Vegas police have said. He died at University Medical Center of blunt force injuries, and his death was ruled an accident Friday by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The two-day fundraiser, which was organized by Garcia’s friends, began Saturday morning at a parking lot of a Jack in the Box, 2104 Las Vegas Blvd. N., near East Lake Mead Boulevard. Garcia’s friends will again be washing cars in the parking lot starting at 8 a.m. Sunday. All donations will go toward his funeral costs, according to a flyer circulating on social media.

A GoFundMe campaign also has been created by a friend, Samantha Stichter. Those funds, too, will assist with funeral expenses and go toward his daughters, ages 2 and 6, according to the campaign.

“He worked hard every day to take care of his family,” Stichter said. “He was a kind and hard-working man who cared deeply for his family and friends.”

The Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration is conducting the investigation into the deadly fall. The agency has declined to release further details until the investigation is closed.

