The Strip

Clark County coroner IDs Fashion Show mall jumper

By Bianca Cseke Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2017 - 5:33 pm
 

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the Las Vegas man who jumped to his death from the third floor of the Fashion Show mall on Monday.

Shawn Anthony Santos, 33, died 11:56 a.m. of multiple blunt-force injuries to the head and neck, the coroner’s office said. The death was determined a suicide.

Fashion Show mall security officers contacted the Metropolitan Police Department just before noon Monday to report a man had jumped from the third floor of the mall at 3200 Las Vegas Blvd South.

Contact Bianca Cseke at bcseke@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @biancacseke1 on Twitter.

