No one was injured Wednesday morning after a Clark County Fire Department truck and another vehicle collided just off the Las Vegas Strip.

A Clark County Fire Department truck and a sedan collided Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, on Harmon Avenue west of Las Vegas Boulevard South. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

No one was injured Wednesday morning after a Clark County Fire Department truck and another vehicle collided just off the Strip.

The crash was reported about 4:15 a.m. on Harmon Avenue west of Las Vegas Boulevard South, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

At 5 a.m. the CCFD engine was still at the scene next to a sedan with damage to the passenger side door.

Police blocked all but one lane of westbound Harmon while they investigated.

Harmon Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South