Coroner cites drowning, meth intoxication in Bellagio fountains death

A man who perished after jumping into the Bellagio fountains in July died from drowning, the Clark County coroner’s office said, and methamphetamine intoxication also played a role.

Las Vegas police investigate a drowning at the Bellagio fountains on the Strip on Friday, July 24, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Homeless man David Swift, 52, had spoken to some local tourists before inexplicably jumping into the fountains pool on July 24. Portions of the fountains have water as deep as 13 feet. Swift began to struggle, prompting a tourist to jump in to help. Police said by the time they arrived it was too late to save Swift.

The coroner’s office said the cause of death was drowning with methamphetamine intoxication as a significant contributing factor. The death was ruled an accident.

