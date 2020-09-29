66°F
The Strip

Coroner cites drowning, meth intoxication in Bellagio fountains death

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2020 - 6:25 am
 
Updated September 29, 2020 - 7:53 am

A man who perished after jumping into the Bellagio fountains in July died from drowning, the Clark County coroner’s office said, and methamphetamine intoxication also played a role.

Homeless man David Swift, 52, had spoken to some local tourists before inexplicably jumping into the fountains pool on July 24. Portions of the fountains have water as deep as 13 feet. Swift began to struggle, prompting a tourist to jump in to help. Police said by the time they arrived it was too late to save Swift.

The coroner’s office said the cause of death was drowning with methamphetamine intoxication as a significant contributing factor. The death was ruled an accident.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

