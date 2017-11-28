Coroner IDs man killed in hit-and-run on Las Vegas Strip

The Clark County coroner identified the 60-year-old man who died after a Thanksgiving hit-and-run crash near the Strip.

Police officers investigate at a fatal accident scene on Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. A person died after being hit by cars on Sahara and the Strip.

The Clark County coroner identified the 60-year-old man who died after a Thanksgiving hit-and-run crash near the Strip.

Police said Clark Walker was crossing Sahara Avenue at Las Vegas Boulevard South against a red “no walk” signal when he was struck by a dark-colored pickup truck and then by a white hatchback-station wagon.

Both vehicles fled the scene.

Anyone with information on the crash can call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Collision Investigation Section at 702-828­-3595. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385­-5555 or visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com.

