Coroner IDs pedestrian killed on Las Vegas Strip

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the 23-year-old Baltimore man who died Sunday after being struck by a car on the Strip.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Officers were called to the crash just before 6 a.m. Sunday at Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South. Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Nick Farese said that, based on surveillance footage, 23-year-old Abdulaziz Bin Zaid was looking at his phone while crossing Sahara in a crosswalk, going against a “don’t walk” signal, when he was struck by an eastbound car.

Zaid died at the scene from blunt force injuries, the Clark County coroner’s office said Wednesday afternoon. His death was ruled an accident.

Farese said it did not appear that the driver , a 22-year-old Las Vegas man, was impaired or speeding when the crash happened. The driver was not injured and stayed at the scene.

The crash marked the 138th traffic-related death Metro investigated in 2018, according to a Metro release.

