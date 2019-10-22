Cosmopolitan pool on Las Vegas Strip evacuated after small fire

Officials were investigating a “small structure” fire at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Monday night.

Crews respond to a report of a fire Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at The Cosmopolitan on the Las Vegas Strip. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fire broke out in an electrical machinery area Monday night above an outdoor pool at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, fire officials said. No one was hurt.

The Clark County Fire Department was called to the hotel just before 6:20 p.m. The fire erupted in a roof area above the Boulevard Pool’s bar, which overlooks the Strip, fire battalion chief Joseph Page said outside the hotel Monday night.

No fire alarm was triggered in the hotel, but security evacuated the pool area, Page said. The cause of the fire remained under investigation Monday night.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were not called to the scene, said Lt. Brian Boxler, who described the blaze as a “small structure fire.”

A video taken by bystander Jennifer Marcial showed a plume of smoke above the outdoor pool area. Marcial was outside the casino handing out flyers when she saw fire officials arrive.

“When I fire looked up I thought it was starting to get cloudy,” she said. “I thought they were going to start evacuating the Cosmo.”

Seven engines, two battalion chiefs and an emergency medical services coordinator responded, according to a news release from Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan. Page said the high response was normal for a fire in a high-rise building.

A pool deck fire in July 2015 at The Cosmopolitan did an estimated $2 million in damage. The casino said at the time that it was removing all outdoor artificial foliage by early 2016.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow k_newberg on Twitter.