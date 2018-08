Fifteen to 20 people were stuck in an elevator Saturday morning at a Las Vegas Strip hotel, fire officials said.

New York-New York casino-resort on the Las Vegas Strip (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fifteen to 20 people were stuck in an elevator Saturday morning at a Las Vegas Strip hotel, fire officials said.

The Clark County Fire Department responded to New York-New York at 11:13 a.m., Assistant Fire Chief Larry D. Haydu said in a release.

All occupants were released about 20 minutes later, the release said, and no injuries were reported.

Contact Jacob Lasky at 702-343-3444 or jlasky@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jtlasky on Twitter.

New York-New York, Las Vegas