Crews knocked down Bellagio fire in less than 30 minutes

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 13, 2017 - 11:19 pm
 
Updated April 14, 2017 - 12:47 am

Part of Las Vegas Boulevard remained closed late Thursday night and early Friday morning as Clark County firefighters responded to a fire on the roof of Bellagio.

The high-level response include 10 engines, four trucks, six rescue vehicles, four battalion chiefs, one deputy chief and two air resources, totally 77 personnel, according to a release from Larry Haydu, assistant fire chief for the Clark County Fire Department.The initial call was received at 10:46 p.m. and units were on the scene at 10:50 p.m.

Haydu said the incident commander reported the fire had been knocked down by 11:09 p.m. and that “overhaul” was underway.

Initial reports indicated that there were no injuries.

Fire investigators were en route.

Flamingo Road was being closed in both, east and west directions, near the Strip.

Earlier, Haydu in a release said, “Command has called for a second alarm as a precaution.”

The fire was reported to be on the roof of the building on the north side of the lake.

“The location of the fire is making access difficult,” the release said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

