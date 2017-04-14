Crews knocked down Bellagio fire in less than 30 minutes

Damage from a fire on the roof of the Bellagio is shown on Thursday, April 13, 2017. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County firefighters responded to a fire on the roof of the Bellagio Thursday night. (@antheacannon/Twitter)

Emergency personnel respond to a fire on the roof of the Bellagio on Thursday, April 13, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Emergency personnel respond to a fire on the roof of the Bellagio on Thursday, April 13, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Damage from a fire on the roof of the Bellagio is shown on Thursday, April 13, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County Fire Department and other emergency personnel respond to the scene after part of the roof of the Bellagio hotel-casino caught fire in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 13, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police direct traffic as firefighters and other emergency personnel respond to the scene after part of the roof of the Bellagio hotel-casino caught fire in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 13, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Part of Las Vegas Boulevard remained closed late Thursday night and early Friday morning as Clark County firefighters responded to a fire on the roof of Bellagio.

The high-level response include 10 engines, four trucks, six rescue vehicles, four battalion chiefs, one deputy chief and two air resources, totally 77 personnel, according to a release from Larry Haydu, assistant fire chief for the Clark County Fire Department.The initial call was received at 10:46 p.m. and units were on the scene at 10:50 p.m.

A little closer pic.twitter.com/CZnXXDNlEE — Sean Kim (@SeanNKim) April 14, 2017

Haydu said the incident commander reported the fire had been knocked down by 11:09 p.m. and that “overhaul” was underway.

Initial reports indicated that there were no injuries.

Fire fighters appear to have the worst of the #Bellagio fire under control now. The Strip is closed. pic.twitter.com/OfhGDiGcle — Anthea Cannon (@AntheaCannon) April 14, 2017

Fire investigators were en route.

Flamingo Road was being closed in both, east and west directions, near the Strip.

Jill Long of Pittsburgh took this video of the fire from her room balcony at the Cosmo. She said debris was flying into the fountain pic.twitter.com/Bb2aVSZLEn — Mike Shoro (@mike_shoro) April 14, 2017

Earlier, Haydu in a release said, “Command has called for a second alarm as a precaution.”

The fire was reported to be on the roof of the building on the north side of the lake.

“The location of the fire is making access difficult,” the release said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

There's a fire at the #bellagio right now in LV – we just got kicked out of Olives pic.twitter.com/4IdD9En16q — Scott Kraiterman (@airscottie) April 14, 2017

Scene from the Strip, out in front of The Paris. pic.twitter.com/nESDOOTaFF — Mike Shoro (@mike_shoro) April 14, 2017

3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109