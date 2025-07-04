Crews respond to fire in parking garage at Las Vegas Strip resort
The Clark County Fire Department responded to a storage room fire in a parking garage at a resort on the Las Vegas Strip on Friday.
Fire crews responded just before 6:40 a.m. to The Cromwell, 3595 Las Vegas Blvd. South.
The fire department said smoke was visible from the 4th floor of the parking garage.
Arriving crews located a storage room that was on fire with sprinklers activated “keeping the fire in check,” the department said in an email.
“Extinguishment was completed after firefighters pulled hoselines off the engines to the 4th floor and overhauled the fire area of any remaining burning material,” CCFD said.
The fire remains under investigation.
No further information was provided.