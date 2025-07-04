96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
The Strip

Crews respond to fire in parking garage at Las Vegas Strip resort

The Cromwell is seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Cromwell is seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Suspect in livestreamed fatal shooting on Strip keeping his lawyer
BLVD retail complex is seen on the Strip in Las Vegas Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las ...
Popular clothing retailer to open on the Strip
$101K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
Skyline on the North end of the Strip with casino operators in the area including Resorts World ...
Now-deleted social media video of cracked glass at The Strat was partially fabricated, hotel says
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 4, 2025 - 8:52 am
 
Updated July 4, 2025 - 9:02 am

The Clark County Fire Department responded to a storage room fire in a parking garage at a resort on the Las Vegas Strip on Friday.

Fire crews responded just before 6:40 a.m. to The Cromwell, 3595 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

The fire department said smoke was visible from the 4th floor of the parking garage.

Arriving crews located a storage room that was on fire with sprinklers activated “keeping the fire in check,” the department said in an email.

“Extinguishment was completed after firefighters pulled hoselines off the engines to the 4th floor and overhauled the fire area of any remaining burning material,” CCFD said.

The fire remains under investigation.

No further information was provided.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES