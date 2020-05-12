Culinary union caravan on Las Vegas Strip shines light on reopening

The union is also calling on the Nevada Gaming Commission to implement new safety guidelines and release its own reopening plans.

An aerial photo of the Las Vegas Strip after all Las Vegas casinos have been shut down during the coronavirus pandemic on Monday, March 3o, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Members of Culinary Local 2226 plan a car caravan on the Strip on Tuesday to demand transparency from casinos regarding their reopening plans and protections for workers and visitors.

“Nevada has a chance to be a leader in the hospitality industry,” Geoconda Arguello-Kline, secretary-treasurer for the union, said in a statement. “If casino companies will not release their plans and be transparent before reopening how can customers and workers know they will be safe?”

The group is asking casinos to put their full reopening plans on their websites. The union is also calling on the Nevada Gaming Commission to implement new safety guidelines and release its own reopening plans.

The union is asking for help from Gov. Steve Sisolak and Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick to urge companies to comply.

The caravan is set to begin at 5 p.m.

