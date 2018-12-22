Customize your clothes at new American Eagle on Las Vegas Strip

Showing off your love for Las Vegas has never been easier.

New American Eagle flagship on the Las Vegas Strip lets you customize your clothing (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)

American Eagle Outfitter's Be You flagship on the Las Vegas Strip offers a number of customization features including screen-printing and personalized jacrons. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)

American Eagle Outfitter's Be You flagship on the Las Vegas Strip offers a number of customization features including screen-printing and personalized jacrons. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)

American Eagle Outfitter's Be You flagship on the Las Vegas Strip offers a number of customization features including screen-printing and personalized jacrons. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)

American Eagle Outfitter's Be You flagship on the Las Vegas Strip offers a number of customization features including screen-printing and personalized jacrons. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)

American Eagle Outfitter's Be You flagship on the Las Vegas Strip offers a number of customization features including screen-printing and personalized jacrons. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)

American Eagle Outfitter's Be You flagship on the Las Vegas Strip offers a number of customization features including screen-printing and personalized jacrons. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)

American Eagle Outfitter's Be You flagship on the Las Vegas Strip offers a number of customization features including screen-printing and personalized jacrons. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)

American Eagle Outfitter's Be You flagship on the Las Vegas Strip offers a number of customization features including screen-printing and personalized jacrons. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)

American Eagle Outfitter's Be You flagship on the Las Vegas Strip offers a number of customization features including screen-printing and personalized jacrons. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)

American Eagle Outfitter's Be You flagship on the Las Vegas Strip offers a number of customization features including screen-printing and personalized jacrons. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Show off your love of fashion and your love for Las Vegas.

American Eagle’s Be You flagship is open on the Las Vegas Strip. In addition to two stories of apparel, the new store offers about 20 Las Vegas-inspired designs that customers can select to customize their clothing.

Screen-printed customization begins with selecting an item from the t-shirt wall, or any top or outerwear containing a minimum of 60 percent cotton.

An attendant at the print studio will guide visitors through the process of choosing an image from an iPad and determining its size and placement.

Images include a colorful design with cactus and poker chips, “Las Vegas” spelled in large block letters and the phrase “Winner Winner Chicken Dinner.”

Upstairs, customers can add personalized features to jeans. Iron-on patches come in Las Vegas-centric designs like the Queen of Hearts, a pair of cherries and the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign. The store offers leathery patches— technically called jacrons— in dozens of colors and designs to replace the brown one that comes stitched on the back of the waistband.

Before stitching, customers can select any word or small phrase to be embossed on pink, furry or floral jacrons.

The store’s staff is trained to execute the custom designs.

Lead cashier, Jared Lee, stitched a turquoise jacron onto a new pair of jeans. He learned the process yesterday. “Where else would I get to work a retail job and get to learn how to use a sewing machine?” he says.

While the brand offers customizations in other markets, it is a first for Las Vegas. “AE customers love to express themselves,” says American Eagle’s Global Brand President, Chad Kessler. “This store will serve as the destination for customization for both locals and tourists.”

Other new in-store features include a table of exclusive Las Vegas-themed merchandise and fitting rooms outfitted with touch screens which assist with size selection and a sort of “digital shopping list.”

All customization is free on purchased items.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.