Design-build to be urged for Las Vegas Convention Center

Rendering showing conceptual images of the Las Vegas Convention Center after its planned overhaul. View of the facility from Paradise Road. (Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority)

The seven-member panel overseeing the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s Convention Center project will receive a recommendation to use a design-build construction method, a process generally more expensive than traditional contracts but better positioned to meet deadlines.

And deadlines will be critical for the two-phase $1.4 billion expansion and renovation plan that has been in the works for more than a year.

Contractors will need to complete construction of a 600,000-square-foot exhibit hall in time for CES 2021.

The expedience of a design-build program enables a general contractor to design different elements of a large project as earlier portions are being built. Design-build is being used on Project Neon, the giant redesign of the Spaghetti Bowl.

But the design-build option has other risks, including a potentially higher price.

The Oversight Panel for Convention Facilities in Clark County was told Thursday that the design-build option would be recommended at the board’s third and final informational meeting before it will vote in late May.

