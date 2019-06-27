Driver flees 4-vehicle crash on Las Vegas Strip at Flamingo
A four-vehicle collision closed one of the busiest intersections in Las Vegas — Flamingo Road at the Strip — early Thursday.
A four-vehicle collision closed one of the busiest intersections in Las Vegas — Flamingo Road at the Strip — early Thursday.
Police responded to the crash just before 3 a.m., Lt. Christopher Gorrell of the Metropolitan Police Department said in a text.
One of the drivers fled on foot. A small pickup came to rest facing northbound in the southbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard South.
Several minor injuries were reported and one motorist was transported to a hospital, Gorrell said.
As of 6:45 a.m., it was unknown if impairment was a factor, police said.
The traffic lanes were back to normal about 7 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.