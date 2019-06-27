Driver flees 4-vehicle crash on Las Vegas Strip at Flamingo

A four-vehicle collision closed one of the busiest intersections in Las Vegas — Flamingo Road at the Strip — early Thursday.

Las Vegas police investigate a four-vehicle crash on the Las Vegas Strip at Flamingo Road on Thursday, June 27, 2019. One driver fled the scene and one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said. (Jason Lilly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Four vehicles were involved in an early morning crash on the Las Vegas Strip at Flamingo Road, Thursday, June 27, 2019. (RTC Cameras)

Police responded to the crash just before 3 a.m., Lt. Christopher Gorrell of the Metropolitan Police Department said in a text.

One of the drivers fled on foot. A small pickup came to rest facing northbound in the southbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard South.

Several minor injuries were reported and one motorist was transported to a hospital, Gorrell said.

As of 6:45 a.m., it was unknown if impairment was a factor, police said.

The traffic lanes were back to normal about 7 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

