Cosmo from the Las Vegas 51s rappells the Caesars Palace Augustus Tower on Friday as part of the Drop to Stop Child Abuse event on the Strip in Las Vegas.

Cosmo from the Las Vegas 51s rappels from the Caesars Palace Augustus Tower in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Olive Crest is hosting the Drop to Stop Child Abuse event to bring awareness to child abuse and prevention. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Cosmo from the Las Vegas 51s gets ready to rappel from the Caesars Palace Augustus Tower in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Olive Crest is hosting the Drop to Stop Child Abuse event to bring awareness to child abuse and prevention. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Cosmo from the Las Vegas 51s gets ready to rappel from the Caesars Palace Augustus Tower in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Olive Crest is hosting the Drop to Stop Child Abuse event to bring awareness to child abuse and prevention. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Cosmo from the Las Vegas 51s gets ready to rappel from the Caesars Palace Augustus Tower in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Olive Crest is hosting the Drop to Stop Child Abuse event to bring awareness to child abuse and prevention. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Cosmo from the Las Vegas 51s rappels from the Caesars Palace Augustus Tower in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Olive Crest is hosting the Drop to Stop Child Abuse event to bring awareness to child abuse and prevention. David Guzman Las Vegas Review-Journal @DavidGuzman1985

Cosmo from the Las Vegas 51s rappels from the Caesars Palace Augustus Tower in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Olive Crest is hosting the Drop to Stop Child Abuse event to bring awareness to child abuse and prevention. David Guzman Las Vegas Review-Journal @DavidGuzman1985

Cosmo from the Las Vegas 51s rappels from the Caesars Palace Augustus Tower in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Olive Crest is hosting the Drop to Stop Child Abuse event to bring awareness to child abuse and prevention. David Guzman Las Vegas Review-Journal @DavidGuzman1985

Cosmo from the Las Vegas 51s rappels from the Caesars Palace Augustus Tower in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Olive Crest is hosting the Drop to Stop Child Abuse event to bring awareness to child abuse and prevention. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Cosmo from the Las Vegas 51s, below, rappels from the Caesars Palace Augustus Tower in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Olive Crest is hosting the Drop to Stop Child Abuse event to bring awareness to child abuse and prevention. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Cosmo from the Las Vegas 51s rappels from the Caesars Palace Augustus Tower in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Olive Crest is hosting the Drop to Stop Child Abuse event to bring awareness to child abuse and prevention. Olive Crest is hosting the Drop to Stop Child Abuse event to bring awareness to child abuse and prevention. David Guzman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Cosmo from the Las Vegas 51s after rappelling from the Caesars Palace Augustus Tower in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Olive Crest is hosting the Drop to Stop Child Abuse event to bring awareness to child abuse and prevention. David Guzman Las Vegas Review-Journal

Cosmo from the Las Vegas 51s rappells the Caesars Palace Augustus Tower on Friday as part of the Drop to Stop Child Abuse event on the Strip in Las Vegas.

On Saturday, Review-Journal multimedia reporter Elaine Wilson (@WilsonElaineM) will rappel 350 feet from the tower at 12:30 p.m. Watch the livestream at reviewjournal.com

The event sponsor is nonprofit Olive Crest, which is raising awareness about child abuse and prevention.