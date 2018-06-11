Drumming up support for autism on Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS

Before the Blue Man Group’s fourth annual Grant a Gift Autism Foundation benefit performance Sunday, children and parents huddled for a drum circle at the Luxor hotel-casino.
Linda Austin, a Smith Center master teacher-artist, started the drum circle by calling out each person’s name and playing music to each before having the crowd play along.
The Blue Man Group show that followed was made “sensor-friendly” with reduced lighting and sound levels for autistic attendees.
A portion of ticket sales will benefit to the Grant a Gift Autism Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps children and young adults and their families master autism by providing assessment and treatment funding as well as support services.