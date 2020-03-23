Empty Las Vegas Strip reflects coronavirus shutdown in Nevada

The Las Vegas Strip remains largely an empty space from one end to the other. Doors are locked. Traffic is minimal.

Moving escalators. Sidewalks. Stairs. Blinking marquees.

All without people.

A few pedestrians and only a handful of vehicles move down Las Vegas Boulevard.

With all Nevada casinos ordered closed last week for a minimum of 30 days in the hope of social distancing slowing the spread of coronavirus, the usually busy Strip is probably the best visual example of an economy grinding to a halt.

Only time and the effort of Nevadans — there are almost no tourists — will tell how soon the economic engine of Nevada might return to full activity.

