Ex-NBA player keeps Las Vegas Strip arena plan alive

The Clark County Commission voted to extend approvals for Jackie Robinson’s multibillion-dollar proposal for the north Strip.

A vacant plot of land where ex-NBA player Jackie Robinson is planing to build an arena and a hotel is seen on the north Las Vegas Strip between Sahara Las Vegas and the Fontainebleau on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Ex-NBA player Jackie Robinson, center, holds a press conference to announce funding for his long-stalled ALL NET Resort & Arena project at the Stirling Club on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. He is flanked by Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom and Clearwater Perpetual Master Trust director Todd Owen. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Ex-NBA player Jackie Robinson narrowly kept his long-delayed arena and hotel project plans alive this week, overcoming skepticism of his financing plans.

The Clark County Commission voted 4-3 on Wednesday to extend approvals for Robinson’s multibillion-dollar proposal for the north Las Vegas Strip. He first unveiled the development almost nine years ago, and his 27-acre project site has been little more than a giant excavated hole in the ground for years.

Project representative Chris Kaempfer told commissioners Wednesday that Robinson’s team had, among other things, cleaned the property, submitted required traffic and drainage studies, finished on-site demolition work and started construction of temporary power facilities.

“We are working on the site, we’re developing the site, we’re ready to finish what we have started,” said Kaempfer, a land-use attorney with law firm Kaempfer Crowell. “We sincerely believe that our extensions of time to commence construction are clearly warranted.”

Commissioners Jim Gibson, William McCurdy II, Ross Miller and Tick Segerblom voted to approve the extensions. Commissioners Justin Jones, Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Michael Naft voted against it.

Robinson’s plans have called for an arena with a retractable roof, two luxury hotel towers, a convention center, movie theater and more on the long-vacant former Wet ’n’ Wild water park site, located between Sahara Las Vegas and the under-construction Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Last month, Robinson unveiled a new funding package for the project, saying he expected to finish the $4.9 billion All Net Resort & Arena by the end of 2025.

His financing plans have changed several times over the years. In 2017, he told the Review-Journal his financing was “signed, done, sealed, delivered,” and he named Credit Suisse as his lender. In 2018, he said his group had signed a $3 billion loan agreement with the International Bank of Qatar.

In 2019, he appeared before the County Commission and described a complex plan involving money in Qatar, people in Zurich, central banks in Europe and the U.S., lines of credit, funds moving from one bank to another and state of Nevada revenue bonds.

“The applicant has come in here with funding sources that are different every single time,” Commissioner Jones said Wednesday, adding that last time, it was “magic money from the Middle East.”

Naft said his “skepticism about the financing is very real,” and even McCurdy, who voted for the extensions, said he had “concerns” with the financing and wanted to know that the money coming in was “appropriate.”

